Councillor calls on drivers to 'think about their speed'

The aftermath of the crash on Commonside, Batley, last week

Coun Habiban Zaman was speaking after a near-devastating crash in which a driver lost control and smashed into five parked cars.

The driver of the Seat and a passenger stepped away from the wreckage but residents were left shocked, saying anyone walking down the road at the time could have been killed.

One car smashed through the front wall of a house and ended up hanging over the yard, just feet from the house.

The smash happened in Commonside, near the former Black Labrador pub, at around 11.30pm on Monday, May 24.

Residents came out onto the street and were faced with a scene of destruction.

They have demanded action, saying they live in fear of speeding drivers.

Some say cars hit speeds of 80mph or 90mph going down the road.

Coun Zaman (Lab, Batley East) said: “The road has become extremely dangerous. Drivers are travelling too fast and we need to see what can be done.

“We can’t wait for someone to be killed and there has to be something we can do about it.”

Coun Zaman said she would be pressing for more enforcement and police speed checks and also called for an education and awareness campaign to encourage drivers to think about their speed.

“It may be that we can involve the local schools and get a project together involving the children encouraging drivers to ‘kill their speed, not a child’.”

A similar crash further up the same stretch of road in 2019 prompted calls for action by local residents but nothing happened.

Coun Zaman said she would ask the council to carry out a traffic survey and collect evidence about speeds on the road.

She warned that official accident figures may not tell the whole picture as many collisions were sorted out by the drivers themselves and not reported to the authorities.