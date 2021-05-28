Covid-19 vaccination centre set up at Fox's Biscuits Factory

Kirklees Council and the NHS are setting-up a Covid-19 vaccination centre on-site at Fox’s Biscuits Factory in Batley today (Friday, May 28)

Health teams have found that those who work in shift patterns find it more difficult to book a vaccine appointment, and this pop-up vaccination centre is the start of the NHS and Kirklees Council’s targeted approach to work with local businesses to help make the vaccination roll-out as easily accessible as possible for those in this category.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director for public health at Kirklees Council, said: “As the vaccination programme continues to rollout, we have to make sure it is not leaving people behind, particularly those most at risk.

“For many people their job, due to shift patterns, doesn’t just mean it’s more difficult to get to a vaccine appointment, but it also means they are more likely to become infected. There are also disproportionally more people within these industries that are at risk of becoming seriously ill if they do become infected.

Kirklees Council's director of public health, Rachel Spencer-Henshall

“We cannot ignore this and that’s why we’re beginning this targeted approach to take the vaccine closer to those most at risk and are looking to do this with other businesses, communities and organisations in the area.

“Our infection rate is rising and is currently one of the highest in the country. We need to make sure deaths and hospital admissions don’t rise as more and more restrictions are lifted so our lives can return to normal, and everyone can play their part by taking the vaccine when it’s their turn.

“Taking the vaccine when it’s your turn is the best way we can save lives, keep pressure off the NHS and get our lives back to normality. It is safe, quick and significantly protects you from Covid-19.

“Every vaccination matters. The more people that take it, the safer we all are and the sooner we can get back to normality.”

Rob Beeston, managing director at Fox’s Biscuits, said: “Fox’s Biscuits has been a part of Batley since 1853, and now more than ever, we are pleased to continue to support our community by offering all our colleagues and contractors the vaccine through our on-site vaccination centre.

“We know the vaccination drive plays a vital role in keeping the community safe, and we are glad that we can play our part to support Kirklees Council and the NHS with this national cause.”

Asghar Khan, managing director of Medicare Chemists, whose team will be on site on Friday delivering the vaccination programme, said: “Our goal is to offer a professional and personal vaccination service, on site, to each team member at Fox’s. This means fitting in with staff shift patterns, understanding their needs and answering their questions so that we can tailor our approach accordingly.

"We’re delighted to have been selected for this initiative, making vaccination accessible to more people in our community.”