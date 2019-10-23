David Gower opens up at town hall

Due to popular demand, David Gower’s On The Front Foot Tour has been extended.

The former England cricket captain will be heading to Cleckheaton Town Hall on Friday, November 1.

Often described as one of the most stylish left handed batsmen of all time, the blonde haired 80s bombshell and Sky Sports Cricket lead anchor will share his thoughts on this years’ ICC Cricket World Cup and The Ashes.

He is one of England cricket’s finest ever captains and players. David’s main job now is to commentate on Sky’s coverage of international cricket.

Go to the www.tickets.kirklees.gov.uk website to buy tickets for the show.