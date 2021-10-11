Dewsbury haulier donates £7,000 to Rob Burrow's appeal for new MND unit in Leeds

Brocklehurst Transport staff with Kevin Sinfield

Brocklehurst Transport has made the contribution to the fundraising efforts of the former Leeds Rhinos player, who is aiming to build a new hospital unit to support people with motor neurone disease, following his own diagnosis in December 2019.

The donation was part of a sponsorship package for the Rugby League All Stars exhibition match, held at Featherstone Rovers' Millennium Stadium in Pontefract, where the Rob Burrow Select Team of ex-Rhinos players took on the All Stars XII team of ex-professionals.

As platinum sponsors, Brocklehurst Transport had its logo featured on the Select Team’s strip, as worn by rugby hero Kevin Sinfield, and purchased shirts and tickets to further support the fundraising efforts.

Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield wearing the special shirt with the Brocklehurst logo

Dave Webster, owner and managing director of Brocklehurst Transport, said: “As a local sporting hero, Rob’s story has been well documented locally and it’s really touched a lot of lives here at Brocklehurst Transport.

“We’re all big supporters of Leeds Rhinos and we feel it’s important to back Rob’s charity event by making the biggest contribution we can.

“We also saw the event as a good opportunity to give something back to our staff, as this was our first informal get together outside of work for 18 months.

“As key workers, our team has worked around the clock through the pandemic to keep supplies moving, so it was nice to be able to invite everyone to a fun event and boost morale, while also helping a really good cause.”