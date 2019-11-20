Dewsbury man punching cancer in the face with boxing bout

A Dewsbury man is punching cancer square in the face as he bids to raise as much money for charity by taking part in an Ultra White Collar Boxing match.

Family-man Saul Davidson, 49, who works at Arriva Yorkshire, in Heckmondwike, has been training since early October for his boxing bout on November 30 at the Cedar Court Wakefield.

Mr Davidson has gone under 'intense' training for two months now

So far, Mr Davidson has raised £250 with a target of £350, along with colleagues at work raising £50 to put to his JustGivingPage.

Boxing in aid of Cancer Research UK, Mr Davidson said: “I’m doing this in memory of my late Uncle and Mother-in-law, who both sadly died of cancer.

“The training is intense, but I’m getting fitter and learning new skills all the time, and I’ve a seven-year-old daughter who is super excited.”

Doors open at 5pm for the event.

If you would like to donate to Mr Davidson's charity page, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/saul-davidson