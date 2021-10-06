Dewsbury musician reaches final of international songwriting contest

Sebine “Beans” Maries

“Diggers and Dreamers”, by Sebine “Beans” Maries, has been selected as one of the songs to be performed in the final later this week.

Inspired by John Lennon’s global hit and peace anthem, Imagine, international charity tuff.earth started the search for the world’s best new song of hope and optimism on what would have been the former Beatle’s 80th birthday - October 9, 2020 - with the aim of raising spirits in what has been a traumatic 18 months for the planet.

More than 1,500 songs from 28 countries were received. Sebine has been invited to perform live alongside the other finalists at the legendary Cavern Club.

The contest’s winner will have their song professionally produced, mixed and mastered by record producer and head of TUFF Music, Daniel Xander, at Liverpool’s iconic Motor Museum studio.