Dewsbury Parkrun returns for the first time since Covid-19 pandemic began
Hundreds of runners gathered in Crow Nest Park on Saturday morning to take part in the first Dewsbury Parkrun for 16 months.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 11:00 am
The popular weekly event was suspended back in March 2020 when the first coronavirus lockdown began, but was allowed to restart at the weekend following the lifting of remaining Covid-19 restrictions as part of the Government s roadmap.
The Parkrun events are a chance for people - regardless of age, gender or ability - to regularly run, jog or walk together and enjoy their local park.
The Dewsbury Parkrun is held at 9am every Saturday morning at Crow Nest Park and covers a 5km route.
For more information, visit https://www.parkrun.org.uk/dewsbury/
Page 1 of 4