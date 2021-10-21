Dewsbury truck driver enjoys more strongman success at Highland Games

Dave Thornton (in the yellow vest) with fellow competitors at the Norfolk Highland Games

Dave Thornton remained consistent across the 12 Highland Games events which took place over two days at the showground in Norwich to take the win.

Dave, who also won the Peak District Highland Games in August, was a force to be reckoned with in the throwing events such as the "tossing of the caber", stone throw and hammer throw, which scored valuable points.

Feeling the aches and pains from 12 events over the two days, the competitors took time out to have pictures with the crowd while the medals and trophy were presented by Matt Upson of Aztec, organisers of the National Country Live show.

Dave with his 15-year-old teenager daughter Millie Thornton, who has also started competing