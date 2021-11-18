DJ Murray Mint brings 70s disco to Batley in aid of Children In Need

DJ Murray Mint shot to fame on Britain's Got Talent

The DJ and his cast of professional performers will hit the stage tomorrow (November 19) with all proceeds from the show going to Children In Need 2021.

DJ Murray Mint and his Luv Bug dancers have been performing together since 1999, blasting out timeless disco classics across the world, from Germany to Lebanon. Audiences can expect to hear a flawless selection of disco classics, including Stayin’ Alive, Boogie Wonderland, Le Freak and many more.

He said: “We’re super excited to be arriving in Batley at the new Origin LIVE this Friday.

“Not only will it be a fabulous disco night, but all proceeds from door sales will be going to Children In Need 2021.

"So brush the hairs on your chest and put your boogie shoes to the test.

"Boogie, bum and hustle, exercise that disco muscle. Catch the bug before it catches you!”

The DJ, who was born and raised in North Yorkshire, shot to fame with his wildly popular performance on Britain’s Got Talent in 2018.

The disco maverick managed to get Amanda Holden, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and even Simon Cowell on stage, dancing along to his disco hits.

Mint and his team of talented dancers earned themselves four "yes" votes from the panel.

The DJ’s alter ego, David Robinson, has been performing behind the decks since 1986 with a mission to recreate the glory days of disco.

Featuring fully authentic retro scenery, stunning sound and dazzling lights, DJ Murray Mint and his troupe of crazy characters, including Ana Glypta and Ingersol, are set to take their audience on an A-Z tour through the music, fashion and dance moves that defined the era.

Origin LIVE opened at the end of October after a major refurbishment.

Opened by the former manager of Batley Frontier, the venue aims to bring high-quality live music and entertainment back to the town, replicating the glory days of the famous Batley Variety Club in a more intimate setting.

Nick Westwell, the owner of Origin LIVE, said: “With this show, we’re trying to give something back.

"What's not to love about a good old boogie to disco music along with some crazy fun and old fashioned entertainment. And we'll all feel good about donating to a very worthy cause.

“We’re really proud of what we’ve done with the venue, but as we're new, people haven't had much of a chance to come and see what Batley and Origin LIVE has to offer.

"It’s just the right size in the current climate and with our new state of the art lighting and sound, the quality of entertainment that we have to offer is hard to beat!

“Putting Batley’s live music scene back on the map is no easy task, so we're combining some of the best entertainment around with a cosy and stylish interior to help put a smile on people’s faces for a few hours.”