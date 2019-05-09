Dogs Trust Leeds hunts for Yorkshire puppy owners for new study to improve animal welfare

Dogs Trust Leeds is calling on puppy owners to take part in a study that will improve dog welfare.

Generation Pup will look at issues such as why some dogs react to fireworks and why some dogs respond more strongly to being separated from their owners than others. The charity needs new puppy owners to sign up so researchers can learn more about our four-legged friends and improve dog welfare for future generations. The study is tracking puppies through to adulthood, to learn how their early experiences and environment affect the development of health and behaviour issues in later years. Participants will be able to keep a record of their dog’s journey. To read more or to sign up, visit www.generationpup.ac.uk.