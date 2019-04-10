Drivers frustrated by pothole epidemic

With continuous changeable weather causing damage to UK roads, breakdown cover provider Green Flag has investigated the state of the worsening pothole epidemic across the nation.

Research found that UK drivers feel so frustrated by potholes, that two in five would be willing to pay more in tax or tolls for the luxury of driving on pothole-free roads. A total of 66 per cent or drivers were more irritated by potholes than by of the likes of fast drivers, slow drivers and a lack of signposting. The research also showed that, on average, UK drivers report encounter a whopping seven potholes per trip. With the majority (53 per cent) of UK motorists hitting the roads every day, the pothole epidemic has made drivers feel frustrated and digging further into their pockets to repair damage to their cars.

The research found that 56 per cent of UK motorists report their cars have been damaged by potholes, with a third (36 per cent) claiming they have experienced tyre damage and one in six (17 per cent) have faced suspension damage. Despite such high rates of pothole encounters and car repairs, only six per cent of UK drivers claimed to know all the symptoms of pothole damage to vehicle suspension, whilst a whopping 49 per cent said they wouldn’t be able to identify any symptoms of pothole damage. Only one third (34 per cent) think they’d be able to check tyres for signs of damage.

As a consequence, UK drivers are each spending almost £230 each per year on repairing car damage caused by potholes whilst a shocking two-fifths (42 per cent) spend in the region of between £100 and £200 per year. That equates to £4.9 billion spent by motorists on fixing pothole damage each year.

Although the Department of Transport recently announced they would commit £201 million to tackle road maintenance, it falls far short of the estimated £9.79 billion it would cost to restore roads to good condition.

For more information, visit www.greenflag.com