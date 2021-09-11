Elaine to hold family fun day in aid of The Kirkwood as a thank you for its care

Elaine Holroyd with her husband Chris on their wedding day

Elaine Holroyd has worked hard to pull off a community get together for the people of Roberttown to help raise funds for The Kirkwood.

With a history of cancer in her family, Elaine was diagnosed with kidney cancer back in 2014.

Four years later she received the devastating news that she was terminally-ill with the disease in her spine, shoulder and uterus.

Elaine Holroyd

Despite her continuing battle, Elaine has decided to try and raise more than £6,000 for The Kirkwood as a thank you for the care and support she is currently receiving.

When Elaine was first diagnosed in 2014, she reached out to The Kirkwood for support before having surgery that helped her to recover.

In the midst of her diagnosis, Elaine met her partner, now husband, Chris, and enjoyed life with him before planning their wedding in 2018. She was then diagnosed with terminal cancer later that year.

Elaine was again offered emotional and physical support from The Kirkwood.

“We couldn't have managed without The Kirkwood,” said Elaine. “They really helped us emotionally.

"Yes, I'm suffering with cancer but it’s the family members that also need support.”

Elaine has raised funds before but has now organised The Kirkwood Big Get Together on Saturday, September 11 at Roberttown Community Centre which will include stalls, raffles, food, cakes and a BBQ.

Elaine’s whole family is involved in the fundraising and family members will repeat a fundraiser from 2014 when they all had their heads shaved.

Elaine added: “We did this in 2014 but we raised money for cancer research where this time it is for The Kirkwood. I am fortunate to have so many good family and friends.”

Elaine’s other fundraising events have included a John O’Groats to Land’s End cycle ride and a sponsored bake where she served up 101 buns for Captain Sir Tom Moore’s 101st birthday.