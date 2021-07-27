England captain Harry Kane sends signed shirt to family of Dewsbury student

Daniel's auntie Ruth Coopland (left) with grandma Kim Sullivan and teacher Steve Garside with the signed shirt from England captain Harry Kane

And as a tribute to Tottenham Hotspur fan Daniel Sullivan, staff at Ravenshall School in Thornhill Lees arranged for a framed shirt, signed by England captain Harry Kane to be presented to his family.

Daniel was described as a “fabulous” young person who was a joy to teach.

A “Be More Like Dan” award is now presented to a school-leaver who has demonstrated Dan’s qualities of being kind and considerate to others.

Daniel Sullivan, who died suddenly just before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

Harry Kane was Daniel’s favourite player and teacher Steve Garside knows someone at Tottenham who was able to help get a shirt with Daniel’s name on the back and have it signed by the England skipper.

Mr Garside said Harry was really moved when told about Daniel’s story.

Daniel died of multiple organ failure and sepsis in January last year and the presentation had to be postponed because of Covid.

Last week Daniel’s grandma Kim Sullivan and auntie Ruth Coopland attended the school to receive the shirt.

England captain Harry Kane sent a signed Tottenham Hotspur shirt to Daniel's family. Photo: Getty Images

Mr Garside said: “Daniel was a young man who saw the best in everybody, he radiated kindness and always had a lovely smile.

"His passing came as a huge shock for staff and students alike and we still miss his jokes and his warmth.

“We have a 'Be More Like Dan' award to celebrate his life and reward those who show the same kindness and care for others.

“His grandma thought he’d be looking down and dancing for joy.”