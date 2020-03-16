Event celebrates brilliant women of Batley and Spen

Tracy Brabin MP celebrated the brilliant women of Batley and Spen by hosting an International Women’s Day event in the town.

The all-day event featured a great line-up of guest speakers, live dance performances and demonstrations and a marketplace made up of local businesswomen, charities and community groups.

Held at Batley Community Centre the event marked International Women’s Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and to call for faster gender equality.

Speakers included Jane Antrobus, Greater Manchester Police’s first female Detective Chief Superintendent who took up a new career as an actor upon retirement, Sam Fray from Screen Yorkshire and local physical and mental health advocates Tiffany Clark, who runs Sxefit gym in Heckmondwike, TakeTen founder Stevie Morley and boxing coach Alina Rizwat.

Local businesswomen Julia Townend and Salma Karolia also appeared on a panel to pass on their entrepreneurial expertise after both starting their own successful companies based in Batley.

Cleckheaton’s Sutton School of Performing Arts dazzled crowds with two performances on the main stage throughout the day, and Batley Poets also put on a performance for visitors.

Ms Brabin said: “I had a great time at what’s now turning into a regular event celebrating all the brilliance the women of Batley and Spen have to offer.

“It was also brilliant to see so many successful businesswomen on display in the marketplace with such a wide variety of services on offer.

“Over all it was a huge celebration of the sisterhood in Batley and Spen and I’m proud to represent them in parliament.”