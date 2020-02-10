Event in Batley will showcase job opportunities in the community

Three organisations at the heart of the community in Batley are teaming up for a job, training and volunteering fair at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium in Batley on Friday.

The Batley Bulldogs Community Team are joining Volunteering Kirklees to welcome important local businesses and organisations who will be showcasing their opportunities to people in Batley and the North Kirklees area.

Fox’s Biscuits, who have been part of the Batley community since 1853, will be showing visitors the many opportunities for young people in the food industry at the event.

Clare Black, Batley Bulldogs Community Engagement Manager, said: “We have had a lot of interest so far and we’re hoping lots of people from the community will come along to the jobs fair. We are already considering the possibility of a second event later in the year.”

Sandeep Kaur, national account manager for Fox’s Biscuits, is a Tasty Careers Ambassador. She said: “I’m really excited to be representing one of Batley’s biggest manufacturers at the jobs fair.

“I’ll be bringing lots of chocolate biscuits with me, so pop along and say hello and hopefully you’ll find out a bit more about what a brilliant sector the food industry can be for a great career.”