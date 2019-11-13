Events in Batley to mark Inter Faith Week

Batley will be doing its bit to mark Inter Faith Week by holding a number of events encouraging community cohesion.

These will include Roses for Peace, where white roses will be given out to members of the public with words of peace from the Holy Bible and Holy Quran. This will take place in Batley (outside Tesco from 9.30am on Saturday), Dewsbury, Mirfield and Heckmondwike.

On Saturday, hosted by Batley Bulldogs, there will be Clerics Tea. Local Christian and Islamic leaders will meet to share in food and to talk about Abraham – a significant figure from both faiths.

Also, on Saturday Batley Poets will host a special Inter Faith Week event called Anything Goes from 2pm-4pm. If you’ve got a favourite poem or you’ve written a poem yourself, you’re invited to come share it.

Immediately after the Poets event the Friends of Batley Library will host a Intercultural Afternoon Tea at Batley Library on Saturday from 4pm to 5pm. An invitation is given to bring an item, taste a savoury and share a smile.