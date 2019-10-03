Extra birthday treat for Mirfield man who shares birth year with start of social housing

A Mirfield man who turned 100 enjoyed a special birthday treat to celebrate sharing his birth year with the start of social housing.

Fred Varley was visited by a team from Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing (KNH) who brought him a tasty cake and hamper full of goodies to mark the milestone.

Fred Varley and Joanne Tracey, Head of HR and OD at Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing

KNH is gifting hampers to all of its tenants who are 100 or more to celebrate a century of social housing in the UK.

Fred, who has lived in KNH housing since 1989, said: “I’ve am happy living in social housing and enjoy it here. I have good neighbours and everything I need is close by.

“I used to live in Scout Hill but as I got older moved into a bungalow and everyone has been really good to me since I moved in here.”

The postman also visited Fred on his birthday, delivering a special birthday card from the Queen.

Businesses from across Kirklees and Yorkshire have donated gifts for the hampers.

KNH is handing them out to mark the Addison Act - introduced by Lord Christopher Addison in 1919 after World War I - which started social housing in the UK. Addison believed that war heroes and their families should have had good quality and affordable housing.

Joanne Bartholomew, Chief Operating Officer at KNH, said: “Social housing is something to shout about and celebrate.

“It’s come a long way since it was established as government policy soon after World War I and we thought what better opportunity to celebrate 100 years of social housing than with our 100-year-old tenants. We will be personally delivering the hampers to our tenants.”