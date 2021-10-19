Family and friends of Natalie Audsley raise £10,500 for The Kirkwood

Elliott Audsley, Debbie Parr, Jason Audsley, Lucas Audsley, Kelly Johnson (landlady at The Shepherd's Boy) and Katie Hirst (The Kirkwood)

Jason Audsley, of Dewsbury, organised The Kirkwood Sunrise Walk in July – a 25-mile fundraiser to celebrate what would have been the couple’s 25th wedding anniversary.

Natalie, mum to the couple’s two sons Elliott, now 22, and Lucas, 19, died in May 2019 at the age of 45. She had been diagnosed just six months earlier and died in the care of the Dalton-based hospice.

Forty-nine family and friends took part in the sponsored walk which started and finished at the Shepherds Boy pub in Dewsbury.

The walkers created a 12.5-mile route around Ossett, Earlsheaton and back – and did it in the morning and the afternoon.

In all they raised £9,435.53 from the walk and Jason came up with the idea of a cheque presentation night at the Shepherds Boy to push the final total above £10,000.

At a packed pub on Saturday night raffles and donations lifted the final figure to £10,500. A cheque was handed over Katie Hirst, events assistant at The Kirkwood.

In return all the walkers were given a hoodie emblazoned with The Kirkwood Supports Life as a memento.

The family would like to thank the pub; Abby and the Howling Whippet, the live band who performed on the night for free; and all those sponsors and businesses who donated raffle prizes and contributed to the fundraising effort.