The family of the former Birstall Victoria physio, Adrian Scott, have shared a heartfelt tribute after his death on Saturday.

At 5:08pm on Saturday, police were called to the incident on the B1224 York Road, next to the Wetherby Racecourse. A silver Mercedes C220, which was travelling west towards Wetherby town centre, had been involved in a collision with Mr Scott and Lee Roberts, who were part of a group walking along the road in the same direction. Mr Scott, 65, received emergency treatment at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later. Mr Roberts, 52, who is an open age coach for Birstall Victoria, was taken to hospital by air ambulance. A friend of Mr Roberts told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he is now in a stable condition and will undergo surgery on his pelvis and leg. In an official statement on the West Yorkshire Police’s website, Mr Scott’s family said: “Adrian was a well-loved father, father-in-law, granddad, brother, brother-in-law , uncle and friend to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed by all. “We would like to thank all those who were with him at the time, especially the emergency services and those who helped at the scene. Our thoughts and well wishes go out to Lee Roberts and his family at this tragic time.” The Mercedes driver was a 40-year-old man and he was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later released under investigation. A road closure was put in place while the scene was examined and reopened shortly before 10pm. West Yorkshire Police are asking for any witnesses of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, to contact their Major Collision Enquiry team via 101 quoting 13190563820.