Family of man that died of asbestos-related diseases launch appeal

Austin Calvert's family have made an appeal for his workmates to come forward and provide evidence.

Austin Calvert died age 78 in November 2018. His post-mortem stated that asbestos is was one of several factors which contributed to his death.

An inquest in August 2019 concluded that he died of industrial disease.

Following Austin’s death, his son John asked specialist asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell’s Leeds office to investigate his exposure to asbestos and whether it may have occurred during his working life.

They are asking anyone who worked with Austin at Imperial Chemical Industries Ltd in Huddersfield from 1961 to 1993 to come forward and provide information on the working conditions he would have faced. More specifically, they are keen for detail on his time as a lagger in the early 1960s.

Dominic Riley, the specialist asbestos-related disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell who is representing John, said: “This is yet another case which demonstrates how the devastating consequences of asbestos exposure only tend to become clear many years after contact with the material is thought to have taken place. We now require more detail from people who worked alongside Austin or in similar roles to understand if that may have been the case.”

John, 53, said: “It was truly devastating losing dad and more than 12 months on we still have so many questions regarding everything that he went through in the final weeks of his life.

"While the inquest told us that he was exposed to asbestos at ICI, we now need more information to determine exactly where and how dad was in contact with the substance that led to his death."

Anyone with information can contact Dominic Riley at Irwin Mitchell’s Leeds office on 0113 394 6829 or email dominic.riley@irwinmitchell.com.