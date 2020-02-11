Former Batley police station to go under the hammer

The former Batley Police Station will go under the hammer later this month

The building in the town’s market place will feature among more than 100 lots in the next Pugh property auction at Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium on February 27.

The former Batley Police Station

The two-storey 7,000 sq ft police station has been up for sale for several months but failed to reach its £325,000 guide price. Now it is to be auctioned by Pugh, with a guide of £185,000.

Pugh managing director Paul Thompson said: “This is a fabulous heritage building in a unique setting. The police station itself is not listed but there are several nearby listed buildings in Batley’s market place, which itself is in a great location next to the memorial park.”

He added: “We are hoping that the lower guide price will encourage an investor to take the unrivalled opportunity to give this landmark building a new future.

“We are already seeing lots of interest from potential buyers and there are a wide range of potential alternative new uses to which this property could be put, subject to any investor gaining the necessary planning consents.”

For more information on the former Batley police station, and to view the full auction catalogue, go to www.pugh-auctions.com.

Established 26 years ago, Pugh is the largest auctioneer outside of London and was acquired by property consultant Eddisons in 2016. Last year the firm offered over 1,000 lots for sale at its Leeds and Manchester auctions, achieving a success rate of 85% and generating over £90m in sales.

The firm’s next property auctions, featuring over 130 properties and plots of land, will take place at the AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester on 25 February, and at Leeds United’s Elland Road football ground on 27 February.