Former pupils of Gregory Street School in Batley invited to attend reunion
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 12:00 pm
Organiser Wendy Storey said: “When we all get together it’s all about the Soothill we grew up in, a tight community where families all knew each other and cared for each other, and many of our parents were friends from Gregory Street school days.”
The school closed in 1981 and pupils then attended the newly built Lydgate Road School.
The reunion will be held on Saturday, October 2, from 2.30pm onwards at Soothill Working Men’s Club.
All former pupils and staff are very welcome to attend.