Free wild day out for teachers and their families at RSPB Fairburn Ings this half term

RSPB Fairburn Ings invites teachers and their families to enjoy a wild time for free this February.

The Castleford reserve will be hosting its first teacher open day on Friday, February 21. The day will allow local teachers to learn more about the RSPB’s schools on reserves programme and the great outdoor learning opportunities offered, while giving their own children a really wild adventure at the same time.

A school pond dipping at Fairburn Ings. ByRosie Dutton

Education professionals will be able to meet the Fairburn Ings education team and have a go at hands on activities with their own families, including pond dipping and bird watching. This event is free to teachers and their children* and includes free parking and family friendly activities.

Rebecca Savage, RSPB learning officer at Fairburn Ings, said: “Our reserve is a wonderful environment to connect children with nature. With a variety of habitats, they have the chance to discover what lurks beneath our ponds, nests in our trees and hides in the undergrowth.”

“Our aim is to ensure that all children have a great time when they visit the reserve; whether they are exploring in their own time with family or friends or are visiting for a more structured educational experience. We create unique and memorable learning experiences to help children build a lifelong connection to nature.”

Schools can choose from a selection of half or full-day programmes for EYFS, KS1 & KS2 that will get children exploring the natural world. Led by professional learning staff, activities are linked to curriculum topics and are carefully crafted so teachers and pupils get the most out of their time outdoors.

The RSPB’s ambition is to help more children across the country reap the benefits of spending time outdoors, discovering the natural world around them. Research has shown that children who have a healthy connection to nature are more likely to benefit from higher achievement at school, better mental and physical health, and develop stronger social skills.

To book your place, contact Rebecca Savage on 01977 628196 or book via Eventbrite. For more information on RSPB school visits, visit www.rspb.org.uk/schoolvisits.

Free places must be reserved in advance by booking with teachers' school email addresses. ID may be required on entry.