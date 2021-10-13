Fultons Foods site in Batley set to become a Poundland store

The Fultons store in Batley will be transformed into a Poundland in time for Christmas

The move comes as Poundland is stepping up its transformation by converting ten of its Fultons chilled and frozen food stores into Poundland or PEP&CO formats.

As part of a pilot scheme, two Fultons frozen food stores will be converted into Poundland Local convenience stores, five will become traditional Poundland stores and three will be refurbished as standalone PEP&CO Clothing and Home stores.

The announcement comes as Poundland rolls out the next phase of its Diamond ICE project, bringing chilled and frozen food to another 50-plus stores – including a significant number in Northern Ireland - in a project powered by the 2020 acquisition of Barnsley-based frozen food specialist Fultons Foods.

Five Fultons stores – in Batley, Brighouse, Colne, Killamarsh and Hucknall – will be transformed into Poundland stores, bringing customers additional choice alongside the frozen and chilled food that will also remain part of the offer.

Customers at these seven stores will now benefit from access to Poundland offers in categories such as groceries, health and beauty and stationery, as well as its best-ever Christmas range.

The two Fultons stores which will become Poundland Locals are in Holbeck and Langold.

Poundland’s retail and transformation director, Austin Cooke, said: “Today’s announcement is another example of the way we’re transforming the customer offer in our stores.

“And becoming the best Poundland we can be for our shoppers, is what motivates us to move at an amazing pace.