Fundraiser set up for Birstall Victoria Rugby coach after being injured in car crash

Friends of the man seriously injured in a crash outside Wetherby Racecourse have launched a fundraiser to support him through the 'heartbreaking' tragedy.

Lee Roberts was left in a critical condition after a silver Mercedes C220 ploughed into him on the B1224 York Road on Saturday.

The accident claimed the life of his friend Adrian Scott, 65, who died at the scene after receiving emergency treatment.

The police were called to the incident at 5:08pm on Saturday.

Mr Roberts, 52, who is an open age coach for Birstall Victoria, was taken to hospital by air ambulance. A friend of Mr Roberts told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he is now in a stable condition and will undergo surgery on his pelvis and leg.

Mr Roberts is self-employed and a GoFundMe page has been set up to support him financially, with a first target of £5,000.

Niel Harnell, who launched the fundraiser on Sunday, said: "Waking up to the terrible news this morning that Lee and his friend Aidy have been in a terrible accident.

“Devastated to learn that his friend has lost his life and Lee has what sounds like life changing injuries.

“As a close friend of Lee’s and as work colleagues, I know it will financially hit him hard as he is self employed.

"I know this is the least of Lee’s worries at the moment but lets at least take one worry of his mind in what is a terrible and heartbreaking tragedy.”

The Mercedes driver was a 40-year-old man and he was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later released under investigation.

In an official statement on the West Yorkshire Police's website, Mr Scott's family said: “Adrian was a well-loved father, father-in-law, granddad, brother, brother-in-law , uncle and friend to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed by all.

“We would like to thank all those who were with him at the time, especially the emergency services and those who helped at the scene. Our thoughts and well wishes go out to Lee Roberts and his family at this tragic time.”

West Yorkshire Police are asking for any witnesses of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, to contact their Major Collision Enquiry team via 101 quoting 13190563820.