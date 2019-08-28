Fundraising in memory of rugby player Archie Bruce smashes its target

An online collection set up to leave a lasting legacy in Archie Bruce’s name has passed its £7,500 target.

Donations to the fundraising website, which will go to the Rugby Football League Benevolent Fund in the young player’s name, are still pouring in.

More than 300 people have contributed so far.

Tributes left on the site include one from Spen Valley PE Department which said: “We were lucky enough to teach Archie and what a talented young man he was. Kind, caring, funny and oh so talented.

“We are devastated by this news. Lots of love to Archie’s family and friends.”

To donate to the fundraising page, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/archie-bruce-1.

Archie’s former club, Dewsbury Moor, has been selling a shirt dedicated to the much-loved player, also to raise money in his name.

The shirt has been approved by Archie’s family and proceeds will go to the Rugby Football League Benevolent Fund which provides relief for people who have been injured whilst playing or training for rugby football league. To buy the shirt, contact Dewsbury Moor ARLFC.