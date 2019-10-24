Funeral held today for 'gifted' Batley girl, 20, who died in African tragedy

A Requiem Mass is to be held today at Leeds' St Anne’s Cathedral for the funeral of Batley student Caitlin Cole who died in heartbreaking circumstances last month.

The funeral is at 1.30pm, followed by interment in Birstall Churchyard.

Ms Cole, 20, who studied biology at the University of York, sadly died after visiting Tanzania as part of a study trip.

A former student of Heckmonwike Grammar School Sixth Form, she was described by headteacher Peter Roberts as 'a model student, extoling the values of working hard'.