Gifts bonanza sparks call for volunteers

A charity shop on Commercial Street, Batley, has been flooded with new year donations from generous residents.

The Shelter shop staff are now appealing for volunteers to join them on the front line of the housing crisis by helping sort and sell the new stock.

There is no minimum or maximum age to volunteer and the charity is especially welcoming to young people, new or expectant mums, and people living with disabilities.

Shop managers Sarah and Aaron said: “We’ve been fortunate enough to be inundated since Christmas, as people give away their unwanted Christmas gifts, or have a new year clean-out of their cupboards and drawers. We are getting some fantastic items through the door. But our shop is kept going by our local volunteers, and now more than ever we could really do with your help.”

Call 01924 444157 for more details about volunteering.