Go inside Batley Frontier during the 2000s - The nightclub for dancers and romancers
Did you ever enjoy a night out at the Batley Frontier back in the day?
The Bradford Road venue first opened its doors in 1967 as Batley Variety Club and once hosted musical stars such as Roy Orbison, Dusty Springfield and Shirley Bassey. It was turned into the Frontier club in the 1980s and hosted a generation of clubbers before closing in 2016. READ MORE: Go inside Club Barcelona - The Birstall nightclub which bused in revellers from Leeds | 20 long-gone Leeds nightclubs we haven't forgotten
1. 2006
Friends Helen Lovell and Jade Thackary enjoy a night.
Matt Roberts
jpimedia
2. 2006
Tom Burns, Shelley Finningan and Richard Hirst enjoying a night out.
Matt Roberts
jpimedia
3. 2006
Jan Stone, Dean Sugden and Shandi Dobe smile for the camera.
Matt Roberts
jpimedia
4. 2006
Friends Vicki Egan and Laura Carter enjoy a night out.
Matt Roberts
jpimedia
