Government scales back travel advice in Kirklees as infections slow

The Covid-19 infection rate in Kirklees has slowed but still remains high

The Government has announced today (Friday) that, following efforts led by the council, partners and local residents - including surge testing - the rate at which Covid-19 cases are growing in Kirklees has slowed and numbers are now in line with national and regional rates.

With 118 people per 100,000 in Kirklees testing positive for Covid-19 over the last seven days, the borough’s infection rate has risen slightly, by 0.6 per cent, since last week.

However, infection rates are now closer to the national average, which is 101 people per 100,000.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, Kirklees Council's strategic director of public health

There were no deaths in local hospitals related to Covid-19, after one death the previous week. There were 14 people admitted to hospitals in that time, down from 21 the previous week.

A number of temporary pop-up vaccination clinics have been opening across Kirklees for anyone aged 18 or over, initially targeting areas that have lowest take up of the vaccine, higher rates of infection and a population at greater risk of serious illness.

A total of 268,000 people have had their first dose and 200,000 of those have received their second jab. Anyone aged 18 and over in Kirklees is being urged to book their vaccination now.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director for public health at Kirklees Council, said: “Our infection rate hasn’t changed a lot in the last week but it is now close to the national and regional averages. It is still high though, so we need to bring it down.

“Thanks to the efforts of local people, we have slowed down the spread of Covid-19 in Kirklees and Government has announced guidance on taking particular caution when meeting anyone outside your household or support bubble and minimising travel in and out of the affected areas will no longer apply in Kirklees

“Thankfully, we’ve had no deaths related to the virus in the last week in local hospitals and that’s exactly how we want to keep it.

"With a lot of restrictions now eased in line with the national roadmap, we have to make sure we don’t see our number of hospital admissions and deaths rise. Bringing down our infection rates is one way we can do this and the other is to take the vaccine.

“It’s really important, that even when you have received your vaccine, that you continue to do the basics: hands, face, space as well as letting plenty of fresh air indoors.

“Getting a twice-weekly lateral flow test is a really effective way we can all prevent the spread of the virus. This is really important even if you have been vaccinated.

“The very best way you can protect yourself, others and help us return to normality as soon as possible, is to take the vaccine when you’re offered it.

“Every vaccination matters. The vaccine rollout is continuing to be a big success in Kirklees and the more people that take it, the safer we all are and the sooner we can get back to normality.

"You’ll be contacted when it’s your turn and anyone aged 18 and over in Kirklees can book their vaccination now.

“I’m really pleased everyone aged 18 and over can now get the Covid-19 vaccine and there’s been a really positive response from our younger population already.

“Some people can’t take the vaccine and many of those people have medical conditions that makes them more vulnerable to Covid-19. By taking the vaccine you will reduce your chances of passing Covid-19 on to someone who could become severely ill.

"Just because you’re young and healthy, there’s also no guarantee Covid-19 won’t significantly impact your health. The best way to protect yourself, whatever your age, is to take the vaccine.

“The first dose will give you some protection from three or four weeks after you’ve had it. For effective and longer-lasting protection from Covid-19, you do need your second dose.

"Second vaccinations are available for people eight to 12 weeks after their first dose. This is to help ensure maximum protection is achieved.

"We do not routinely offer second vaccinations earlier than this, unless clinically appropriate.

“We’re working hard to make it as easy as possible for you to get your vaccine through community-based pop-up clinics. These are open to everybody in Kirklees and once you are eligible for the vaccine you will remain eligible, so it’s not too late.