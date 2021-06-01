Grandad left waiting three hours in rain for ambulance

David Kilgallon is believed to have broken his leg during the fall at his home in Batley

Martin Kilgallon, 47, said his father David, 71, was forced to lie with half of his body sticking out of the door because they were told by paramedics not to move him.

The frail great-grandad is believed to have broken his right leg during the fall as his bones have become brittle due to chemotherapy.

He was diagnosed with myeloma, a cancer of the blood, which has weakened him considerably, according to Martin.

Mr Kilgallon’s son Martin praised paramedics but is angry his dad was left to wait so long

Martin’s mum Rose-Mary, 69, rang him on May 26 at 5pm after he fell while walking through the back door of their home in Batley.

When she became concerned that he was left in a distressing position, she asked Martin, who lives just 10 minutes away, to rush to the property.

The pair and sister Helen Vine, 45, attempted to keep David warm with blankets and pillows, and held an umbrella for nearly four hours to keep him dry.

When the paramedics finally arrived at around 8pm, David was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he underwent surgery on his leg.

Martin said the paramedics were "brilliant" but was fuming that his vulnerable dad was left to wait for nearly four hours – a time he says is "completely unacceptable".

Martin, a businessman from Mirfield, said: “It’s not acceptable. I don’t blame the paramedics, but it’s unacceptable.

“It’s not just about my dad, you see stories of elderly people not being treated in the right way.

“My dad has brittle bones and is very weak, and he was in a lot of pain.

“To me it’s important that people feel safe.

“It’s not okay for people to be laying on the ground for three hours.

“Especially not someone who has cancer, who is very frail.”

He added: “No one should ever have to wait more than an hour while their loved ones are in need of help.”

Martin said he has lodged a formal complaint against Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust. He has yet to hear back.

The dad-of-five said: “I need someone up the chain to acknowledge the problem and try and solve it.

“Someone needs to be held accountable.”

This comes just weeks after an elderly man who broke his hip was forced to lie in the road for more than two hours outside a primary school just a couple of miles away from David’s home.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “This emergency call was received during a particularly busy period and we were doing our best to reach all patients who needed our assistance as quickly as possible.