'Great night' as new Dewsbury events venue The Terrace opens its doors

Barry Shaw at The Terrace

The pub on Wellington Road has undergone a sympathetic refurbishment and is now called The Terrace.

Run by Beerhouses – the company behind the West Riding Licensed Refreshment Rooms at nearby Dewsbury Railway Station – The Terrace will host live events, mainly on Friday or Saturday nights, and will be available anytime for private hire for Christmas or birthday parties or other gatherings.

The Terrace held a preview party last Friday night and a great time was had by all, according to Beerhouses operations manager Barry Shaw.

“It was a great night and the reaction has been really positive,” said Barry.

“Of course there are some people who don’t like change and say it will always be the Old Turk to them but we haven’t taken the heart and soul out of the place.

“It’s had a sympathetic refurbishment and the pub still has the same look and feel, and the bar is in the same place.

"The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and we’ve had a couple of bookings on the back of the opening night.”

The Terrace has a full diary of events for November and December with DJs, a "silent disco" and an AC/DC tribute band booked. There is a Halloween party on Saturday night from 7pm.