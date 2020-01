The Batley and Spen Marie Curie group recently held its Annual General Meeting where it was revealed its members had raised £13,617 for the cause in 2019.

The money was raised via various collections, including the Great Daffodil Appeal, and the two main events: The Blooming Great Tea Party and a fashion show with Glitterati Boutique.

A spokesman said: “We would like to say a great big thank you to all of those who helped us to achieve this in any way.”