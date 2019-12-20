Groom-to-be pops the big question at Trinity Leeds

Christmas has come early for one loved-up couple as a romantic groom-to-be popped the big question at Trinity Leeds.

Peter Knowles proposed to girlfriend Jessica Jarrett as a busker played their favourite song in front of a giant heart at the shopping centre.

Before getting down on one knee, Peter, 38, took girlfriend Jess, 29, out for a romantic meal at The Botanist before walking through Trinity Leeds and stopping at the new festive love heart.

A busker then appeared to serenade them with their favourite song - Better Half of Me by Tom Walker.

Peter, a service engineer from Bradford, said: “We’re absolutely smitten with each other. When I knew I wanted to propose, I wanted to go the extra mile. She’s absolutely beautiful and worth the effort.

“I’d been to Trinity Leeds the week before with the kids and took a photo of them standing in front of the love heart, and thought it’d be a lovely place to propose.

“We had to time everything just right. When the busker appeared, Jess didn’t know what was going on so I explained that the busker was actually there for her. I told her I loved her and wanted to spend the rest of my life with her, and she said yes!”

The couple, who met via a dating app last year, continued the celebrations at The Alchemist and Angelica.

Jessica, a clinical technician from Birstall, said: “I was really surprised, it came as a total shock. He’s always said he couldn’t believe nobody has asked me to marry them before but I wasn’t expecting a proposal so soon!

“The evening couldn’t have gone any smoother, we are so smitten and I couldn’t think of anyone else I would want to share my life with.”

The festive love heart is one of a series of Christmas selfie spots at Trinity Leeds, alongside a new 60ft Christmas tree with 5,000 twinkling lights and glowing candy canes, a ‘Pucker Up Perch’ swing, a giant bauble wreath and a car packed full of presents.

The annual Kissmas tree, which glows white when two people kiss beneath it to complete the circuit, has also made a return.

Danielle Harris, marketing manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re so pleased Peter’s thoughtful proposal went smoothly. We were thrilled to play a small part in their special moment and wish them both all the best for their future together.”

