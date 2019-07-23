Homecoming gigs for Batley rockband

A rock band from Batley will play two homecoming gigs in Heckomondwike and Dewsbury this weekend.

Prisoners of Mother England will perform their first Yorkshire shows since February 2018 AT Westgate 23 in Heckondwike on Friday and The Old Turk in Dewsbury on Saturday.

The band formed in 2015 and opened for the likes of Toyah, Newtown Neurotics and Hands Off Gretel before founder and songwriter Paul Bedford moved to London and began playing with a new line up.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/CaptainBedderz