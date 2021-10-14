How a Dewsbury firm has kept the country moving during the fuel crisis

UK petrol pump components have received specialist cleaning by Dewsbury firm Sonic Solutions

The key component is a manifold, which goes into every single petrol pump. This small metal chamber allows fuel through from the pump and into vehicles.

It is imperative this is blemish free because even the tiniest swarf of metal or other particulate can impact on the quality of fuel dispensed or reduce the lifespan of a pump down from its typical shelf life of 10 years.

Sonic Solutions, based in Dewsbury. has been receiving these components in volume as part of a large cleaning contract with Dover Fuelling Solutions.

The newly manufactured manifolds are shipped from South America to Sonic’s base where they go through an intensive cleaning process. This includes professional jet washing followed by at least two rounds of ultrasonic cleaning using a specialist ultrasonics tank.

The job is completed with drying and packaging and includes high levels of manual intervention throughout.

Technical manager Ben Peacock said: “When the parts arrive with us, they have usually been through initial jet washing and are 80 per cent clean but we perform that all-important final step before they go into the final pump assembly.

“We achieve a level of cleanliness the manufacturers cannot reach to achieve the high standards required.”

For businesses to take on this process themselves is hugely expensive due to the standard of kit required, as well as the health and safety risks associated with the chemical waste disposal involved.

The parts cleaned are always brand new, precision engineered, or cast and milled parts, fresh off the production floor. This means that that they have oils and swarf that need removing before the next stage of the manufacturing process.

Projects of this scale are commonplace for Sonic Solutions as part of its offering of contract cleaning services focussed on high volume, high specification and a multi-stage process.

The Sonic team has also cleaned more than a million pieces of Lego for a large museum exhibition and on another project tackled 13,000 surgical instruments where the cleanest finish is imperative.

Ben said: “Every job is totally different and because of the nature of these parts we had to be extra careful not to damage them, they also had to be scrupulously clean and dried before returning.