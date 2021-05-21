How Batley photographer Nisha aims to spread some love

Photographer Nisha Keaton, of Batley

Batley-based Nisha Keaton, 31, specialises in photography of women and is primarily a wedding and boudoir photographer.

Nisha has created a personal empowerment project called “Learn to Love” which has launched on social media.

“The aim is to photograph 50 people and just show their faces to get people thinking,” said Nisha.

A montage of photos as part of the ‘Learn to Love’ empowerment project

“We’ve done 18 so far - and not just women, there’s three guys – and the plan is to continue that throughout the year.

“I wanted to do something to promote positivity and try to change perceptions.

"I think over Covid there’s been an increase in racism and negativity and I want to show people that regardless of skin colour, race, culture or background people are people and deserve to be loved.”

Nisha said that social media can be transient and quickly disappear but her project was something to create, build and develop.

“As a photographer I have the opportunity to do something, something that is more than just re-posting a quote on social media that will disappear in 24 hours.

“My whole business foundation is based on helping others learn to love themselves and feel empowered,” she said.

“It will be a yearly photo campaign that I hope can grow and develop over time. It will be something that moves way beyond how we feel about ourselves.

“The images show that beauty, love and kindness come in many different ways.