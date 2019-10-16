Huddersfield Town Foundation organises Foodbank Fortnight to support Batley Foodbank

Huddersfield Town Foundation is organising a ‘Foodbank Fortnight’ road show.

The charity is encouraging companies from across Kirklees to facilitate a foodbank collection by getting employees, clients and customers to donate food and toiletries.

The project started on October 14 and will run until October 27. HTF will collect all donations between Monday October 28 to Wednesday October 30, and distribute them between their two ‘Fans for Foodbanks’ beneficiaries, Batley Foodbank and The Welcome Centre in Huddersfield.

HTF was initially set up to provide breakfast clubs for school children and the 'Foodbank Fortnight' campaign was started after seeing the increasing number of families using foodbanks across the nation.

"We recognised that food poverty is more widespread than just the breakfast clubs and affects a wide range of people. We want to be able to help local families in crisis with essentials such as food and toiletries," said fundraising coordinator Lisa Bottomley.

During the 2018/19 season the Foundation collected over £10,000 from match day collections for their various campaigns

Siobhan Atkinson Chief Executive Huddersfield Town Foundation commented: "So many families are just one pay cheque away from needing a food bank and we would like to make a difference in our local area.

"The local businesses around the Kirklees area have been extremely generous and I am proud of the positive difference that the foundation is trying to achieve.

"Our fans and supporters have backed our match day initiative for the past two seasons and we can’t thank them enough for their support and now we ask the business community of Kirklees and beyond to get behind this and support Foodbank fortnight".

If you would like to donate any items or get involved with the project, email lisa.bottomley@htafcfoundation.com.