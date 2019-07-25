Hundreds from across the community come together in Batley

The Pakistan and Kashmir Welfare Association in Batley were delighted to welcome more than 340 guests to their Eid celebration.

Guests from all faiths and communities came together in a display of togetherness and unity to enjoy different cultural cuisines, chat, enjoy the entertainment and celebrate some of the organisations’ achievements over the past year.

Reverend Mark Umpleby

Director Michael Wharton, who welcomed the audience and thanked them for their support, said: “We have continued to provide support, advice and advocacy to members of the local community and to provide a space which acts as a hub for positive community engagement; whether providing space for weddings and other celebration events, giving over the hall for funeral prayers when someone in the locality passes away; or offering a space where community activists can meet, plan, organise, and deliver interventions to support the community to address some of the problems facing society today.

“We are proud of the good work we do here, all undertaken by volunteers, and we thank all our many champions, volunteers and supporters for their ongoing faith in us to keep on delivering benefit to the community.

“In the coming year we shall be launching our Green Shed project to help to combat loneliness, put to good use some of the practical skills that our older generation possess, and promote the ethos of mending, making and upcycling

that sadly has largely been lost in recent years.

PKWA Directors Michael Wharton & Mohammed Sadiq

“It is just over three years since we lost MP Jo Cox by an act of senseless murder, and we should all remember that combatting the loneliness of modern life was a cause particularly close to Jo’s heart. We would like to think that Jo would approve of and support this initiative, which is all about connecting people and finding common purpose, as well as promoting a greener approach to life.

“We have always been as much a campaigning organisation as a service delivery organisation; and we have at times suffered because our campaign work has offended powerful vested interests who would rather not face up to racism and discrimination within their practices.

“In the coming year we shall focus our campaigning efforts onto raising awareness of the role of the judicial system in suppressing human rights in the UK, and of the crucial part it plays in enabling institutions of state to suppress challenge and to maintain the status quo. We have a number of exciting and interesting initiatives planned so watch this space.”