Hundreds share the light of Christingle at St Paul’s Church

Over 250 people flocked to St Paul’s Church, Hanging Heaton to celebrate Christingle in aid of The Children’s Society.

Those attended were treated to some wonderful Christmas songs from Shaw Cross Infants Choir and also Bywell Junior School Choir.

Canon Mark Umpleby said: “It was fantastic to have so many attend our Christingle this year. We had a wonderful time singing carols, lighting our Christingles and listening to the wonderful two school choirs. We also raised hundreds of pounds towards the work of the Children’s Society.

“A huge thank you to Janet Bromley and her team who put so much work in to making the service happen.”

Mrs. Pickup, Head Teacher at Shaw Cross Infants said “It is a real privilege to serve the Dewsbury community and share in the love and Joy of Christmas at St Paul’s church. I was beyond proud of our Shaw Cross children and commend the

staff who have given up their lunchtimes to get the choir ready for their performance.

“It is so wonderful to share the talents of our children with the community and help spread goodwill and cheer at this most wonderful time of the year.”

Ms. Adam, Head Teacher at Bywell said: “It was a beautiful service for a wonderful cause of The Children’s Society and it was a pleasure to be a part of it. The sense of community was very powerful.”

There will three more Christingles coming up at St Thomas’ Church, Batley and St Andrew’s Church, Purlwell – both this Sunday at 4pm. Also, on Christmas Eve there will be another Christingle at Batley Parish Church at 4.30pm. All are welcome to come and join in these special services. More information on all the Christmas Services can be found on the websites or on the church Facebook Pages or see Twitter - @MarkUmpl.