HWD Hospital Radio looking for new presenting stars

Budding radio stars are being sought to present on an internet-based radio station which serves hospital patients and staff.

HWD Hospital Radio has studios in Dewsbury and District Hospital and broadcasts via the web so it can be heard anywhere with an internet connection.

The station, a registered charity, is looking for volunteers to bolster its presentation staff and increase the number of live programmes it broadcasts weekly.

Programme controller Gary Hughes said: “Our presenters come from all walks of life.

“We’re proud of the programmes we already put out but are always in need to new people to join our team and become part of a station which has been serving local people since 1952.”

Visit hwdhospitalradio.com to find out more about joining the radio’s team.