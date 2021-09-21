In pictures: 1940s Night in Batley raises funds for Dewsbury Hospital

The 1940s themed event at St Mary’s Social Club in Batley on Friday night, featuring music from Manhattan Sound, was organised to thank the local NHS for all its efforts during the Covid pandemic.

Terry Nunns, one of the organisers, said: “We wanted to do something to show appreciation of our local hospital. Clapping outside on a Thursday night was OK but we wanted to do something like this.

“It’s also a celebration of the end of lockdown. It’s giving people a chance to let their hair down. We all deserve it."

1. Swing music Nicki Allan sings with the Manhattan Sound big band.

2. Military uniform Organiser Terry Nunns

3. Dressed up Tim and Michelle Holland

4. Outfits Michael and Margaret Hoppitt with Peter and Pat Beaumont.