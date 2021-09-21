Pauline Crowther, Laura Walters, Arthur Jarvis and Margaret Turner at the 1940s themed ball at St Mary's Social Club in Batley

In pictures: 1940s Night in Batley raises funds for Dewsbury Hospital

An evening of vintage fun helped to raise funds for Dewsbury and District Hospital and show appreciation of everyone in the local health service.

By Dominic Brown
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 4:00 pm

The 1940s themed event at St Mary’s Social Club in Batley on Friday night, featuring music from Manhattan Sound, was organised to thank the local NHS for all its efforts during the Covid pandemic.

Terry Nunns, one of the organisers, said: “We wanted to do something to show appreciation of our local hospital. Clapping outside on a Thursday night was OK but we wanted to do something like this.

“It’s also a celebration of the end of lockdown. It’s giving people a chance to let their hair down. We all deserve it."

1. Swing music

Nicki Allan sings with the Manhattan Sound big band.

2. Military uniform

Organiser Terry Nunns

3. Dressed up

Tim and Michelle Holland

4. Outfits

Michael and Margaret Hoppitt with Peter and Pat Beaumont.

