In pictures: Batley and District Camera Club entries in county contest

This set of images is from members of Batley and District Camera Club who entered the Yorkshire Photographic Union (YPU) annual competition.

By Dominic Brown
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 7:00 am

The YPU is one of 15 national federations and covers the Yorkshire area. There are approximately 70 camera clubs in the YPU.

Keith Gardiner, of Batley and District Camera Club, said: "All club members can enter this very prestigious competition, which has many different classes of photography to enter from portrait, landscape, nature, sport/action and photojournalism, creative and, recently, a mobile phone category.

"It is independently judged by top national judges with awards and certificates given to the best images.

"Batley and District Camera Club did well and had six images accepted into the competition this year."

For more photographs and information about the club, visit www.batleycameraclub.uk

1. Breaking Through

Photo by Bev Clough

2. Who’s There

Photo by Steve Vare

3. Reflections

Photo by Abi Ramsey

4. Liquid Nitrogen

Photo by Paula Carter

