In pictures: Focus on Batley and District Camera Club

The long-established club of around 40 members meets weekly between September and June and aims to provide a friendly atmosphere in which to share a common love of photography in all its forms. The syllabus includes lectures of prints and digital images.

Club spokesman Keith Gardiner said: “We are a knowledgeable and helpful group covering most genres of photography. Our more experienced members are always willing to share their knowledge and help beginners.

“We include many practical nights in our syllabus, including photo walks, studio nights, Lightroom and Photoshop processing techniques.”

This selection of featured photographs were all entries in the club’s annual competition.

For more information about the club, contact Keith by emailing kgardine[email protected] or visit www.batleyanddistrictcameraclub.co.uk

1. Waves Storm Dennis by Abi Ramsey Buy photo

2. Beauty Make Up Beauty by Ian Walker Buy photo

3. Steetley Pier by Michael Jenkinson Buy photo

4. Eyes Covered Girl by John Rattigan Buy photo