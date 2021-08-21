In pictures: Scenic snaps by members of Dewsbury Photographic Group

Dewsbury Photographic Group is a well established photographic club that meets in Dewsbury Town Hall.

A spokesperson said: "We are a group of like-minded photographers made up from very advanced members to newcomers in photography,

"We welcome anyone that has a keen interest in photography.

"Most of our members use digital cameras from Canon and Nikon, so there is always someone that can give newcomers advice on how to use their camera and get the best out of it.

"Many of the members process their images in Adobe or alternative software and we hold training nights to show members how use the software and also to get the best from their images.

"Our new season starts in the town hall on Monday, September 13, in the council chamber on the second floor at 7.15pm, and we will welcome anyone who would like to come and see what we do."

For more information, visit the club’s website https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com or email [email protected]

1. Spanning tectonic plates, Iceland Photo by Ann Blair Photo Sales

2. When the going gets tough Photo by Sally Mastronardi Photo Sales

3. Kestrel at St Adian's Photo by Doug Robertson Photo Sales

4. Mann Dam Photo by Paul Carter Photo Sales