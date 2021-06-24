Join the final push on Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Kirklees

All adults (anyone aged 18 and over) are now eligible to book in for their Covid-19 vaccination appointments

Over the next few weeks, the Reporter series, in partnership with Kirklees Council and the NHS in Kirklees, is encouraging everyone eligible to book their vaccination appointments to protect themselves and their family and friends against the virus, amid concerns of rising numbers of cases of the Delta variant.

And just as importantly, we urge people not to forget about going for their second jab - having both doses is crucial to give yourself longer-lasting protection against Covid-19.

This week as part of our campaign, Steve Brennan, lead for the vaccination programme in Kirklees, talks about the huge success of the rollout in the district - and how you can still play your part.

Steve Brennan, lead for the vaccination programme in Kirklees

He said: “How far we’ve come in such a short space of time is something everyone in Kirklees should be incredibly proud of.

“On December 16, the first person in Kirklees received the Covid-19 vaccine and now 276 days later more than 465,000 vaccines have been given locally - over 267,000 people having had at least their first dose and 198,000 of those have had their second.

“It’s been a complete team effort to get Kirklees to where it is in such a short space of time.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to health workers and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to get vaccination centres in operation so we can vaccinate local people as quickly as possible.

The Reporter series has teamed up with Kirklees Council and the NHS in Kirklees for a campaign to encourage as many people as possible to get their Covid-19 vaccinations before the planned end of lockdown restrictions on July 19

“But without the willingness of local people wanting to take the vaccine to protect themselves and others, this wouldn’t have been possible.

“It’s to the credit of local people who have been so enthusiastic to do their bit and get vaccinated that we’ve made such a great start to Covid-19 vaccinations in Kirklees.

“We still have a long way to go.

“Anyone aged 18 and over can now get the vaccine, so we’re urging everyone eligible to book yours now so you can keep yourself and others safe and be part of Kirklees’ success.

“Please also don’t forget to get your second dose - this is crucial as it gives you more effective and longer-lasting protection from Covid-19.

“We’re urging anyone aged 18 and over in Kirklees to book their vaccination now.

“Our focus is to constantly ask how we make it as easy as possible for local people to get vaccinated.

“Different people face different challenges, and this is something we’re not just aware of, but are shaping the programme around.

“The NHS and Kirklees Council are working together to open pop-up vaccination centres across Kirklees.

“We know for some people travel can be an obstacle if they don’t drive or have access to their own car.

“We also understand that a lot of people struggle to know for sure if they can make an appointment because of work or other commitments.

“We’re bringing pop-up clinics regularly to the heart of communities and you don’t need to book – just turn up.

“You can find all of these on Kirklees Council’s website.

“You can also access transport if you have poor mobility or struggle to meet the cost of travel to your vaccination site.

“The more people that take the vaccine, the safer everyone is and the sooner our lives can get back to some kind of normal.