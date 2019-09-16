Last Tango in Halifax role for Batley coffee house and brunch bar Brew

The team at a Batley coffee house could be on the small screen later this year after being chosen as a filming location for Last Tango in Halifax.

Producers from the hit BBC drama, who were also in the area filming at Red Brick Mill, were looking for a cafe to shoot in and loved the look of Brew coffee house and brunch bar on Wellington Street.

Mohamed Bala, who opened Brew with his brother Zak and wife Aziza six months ago, was even asked to appear in front of the camera along with another member of staff when the crew visited on Thursday.

“There was a crew of 200 people here. It’s fantastic for us and for the town,” he said.