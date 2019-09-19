Learn the ropes of wrestling at free training event in Batley

People are being given the chance to learn the ropes as a professional wrestler in Batley under the guidance of ITV wrestler Nathan Cruz.

NGW Wrestling will hold a free one-off taster session on Tuesday September 24 for anyone who’s ever fancied learning the ropes inside the wrestling ring.

Television star Nathan Cruz - who appeared on the ITV1 series ‘WOS Wrestling’ – will put wannabe wrestlers through their paces at his training camp in Batley.

Rich Dunn, promoter of NGW Wrestling, said this is the ideal opportunity for anyone who’s ever been tempted to give pro wrestling a try.

“Wrestling is massively popular with fans all over the world and lots of people watch it on TV thinking ‘I’d like to do that’,” said Mr Dunn.

“This is their chance to emulate their heroes and set foot inside the wrestling ring.

“Aside from the opportunity to actually become a professional wrestler, wrestling training has many other benefits.

“It is ideal for anyone who wants to keep fit, lose weight, get in shape and feel good about themselves. It is also great for self-discipline, developing your personality and identity, and also a fantastic way to meet new like-minded people.

“It is also important to note though, that pro wrestling is highly skilled so it’s so important that you train with the right person, and Nathan Cruz is absolutely the right person to be learning from. He is one of the best in the world right now.”

Cruz, a multi-time NGW Heavyweight Champion, has enjoyed a decorated career including stints for top American companies World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Impact Wrestling.

Complete beginners and those with previous NGW wrestling experience who haven’t trained for a few months are welcome. The session is open to ages 16 and over.

Anyone participating in the session is recommended to wear loose fitting clothing such as T-shirt and jogging pants or tracksuit bottoms, with trainers.

The taster training session, being held as part of NGW’s Open Training Week, will start at 7pm at the NGW West Yorkshire Academy, 22 Branch Road, Batley, WF17 5RY.

For more information email info@ngwuk.com or go to www.ngwuk.com.