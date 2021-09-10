Life and career of Aretha Franklin on the big screen at Showcase Cinema in Birstall

Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin in Respect. Photo: Getty Images

Starring Jennifer Hudson, Respect follows the rise of the late music icon’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, the remarkable true story of the journey to find her voice.

Another of this week’s new releases is Malignant, the latest creation from Conjuring universe architect James Wan (Aquaman, Furious 7).

The film marks director Wan’s return to his roots with this new original horror thriller.

In the film, Madison is paralysed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

Also hitting the big screen this week is Copshop.

Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler).

He sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. But jail can’t protect Murretto for long.

Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission.

When the arrival of a competing assassin (Toby Huss) ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situation.

And there is still a chance to catch some of this summer’s biggest blockbusters - The Suicide Squad, Jungle Cruise, Space Jam: A New Legacy and Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.