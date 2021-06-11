Lindsey wins award for fundraising in memory of beloved guide dog

Lindsey Moore, of Gomersal, with her guide dog Charlotte, who passed away last year

Lindsey Moore has won the “Optimistic” category in the Guide Dogs North East Volunteer Awards, for her continued efforts in fundraising for the charity in memory of her guide dog Charlotte, who sadly passed away in early 2020.

Lindsey has retinitis pigmentosa, which affects one in 4,000 people and is the most common inherited cause of sight loss in the UK. It causes the light-receptive cells of the retina to degenerate, affecting peripheral vision.

After the sad loss of her guide dog Charlotte in January 2020, Lindsey remained positive and focused her efforts in supporting Guide Dogs through fundraising in memory of Charlotte – even continuing through a global pandemic.

Despite being at home much more, Lindsey found creative ways to raise much-needed funds during this time.

She recorded and sold a music CD, held virtual talks, hosted raffles, and in turn raised more than £5,000 to name a puppy after Charlotte. And she didn’t stop there – as soon as she hit this target, she began fundraising for the next £5,000!

Lindsey said: “I was matched with Charlotte in 2014 and with her by my side, we would light up a room.

“She gave me the confidence to tap dance, horse ride, snowboard and become a professional singer. I used my new-found voice to raise money and awareness for Guide Dogs, as they were a vital part of helping me live the life I choose as someone with sight loss.

“I miss Charlotte very much since she sadly passed away last year – she was my world.

“But in her memory, I’ve channelled all my energy into fundraising.

“There will soon be two guide dog puppies named after her.

“I’ve also made so many new friends by volunteering so I feel incredibly blessed to be surrounded by so many wonderful people - all because of Guide Dogs.”

Claire Devine, regional volunteering advisor, said: “Like many people living with sight loss Lindsey has found the last year extremely difficult, but her determination to keep going and support us here at Guide Dogs is inspirational.